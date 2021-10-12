BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HYT stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. 306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,055. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

