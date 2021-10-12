BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BTZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 137,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $15.95.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.