BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

