BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

