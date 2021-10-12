BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE BGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. 125,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,179. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $6.70.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
