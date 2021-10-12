BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. 125,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,179. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $70,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

