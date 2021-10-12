BlackRock Inc. Buys 23,752 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,513,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 19.11% of Natus Medical worth $169,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,182 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $813.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.