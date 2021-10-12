BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,099 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.70% of Calavo Growers worth $164,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $2,946,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Calavo Growers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.02 million, a PE ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

