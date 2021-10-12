BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.23% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $160,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

