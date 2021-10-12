BlackRock Inc. Has $153.14 Million Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 273,669 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Seres Therapeutics worth $153,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 874,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. Research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

