BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,188,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of Echo Global Logistics worth $159,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 602,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECHO opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $48.26.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ECHO. Truist Securities lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

