BlackRock Inc. Sells 81,155 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,042,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Kraton worth $162,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kraton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Kraton by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kraton by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kraton by 18.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Kraton during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of KRA opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.57. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $493.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.