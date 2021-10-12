BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.

NYSE BKN opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

