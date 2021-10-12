BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. 30,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

