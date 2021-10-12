BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 126.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUA opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

