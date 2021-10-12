BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years.

NYSE BYM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. 22,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,634. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

