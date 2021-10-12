BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. 49,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
