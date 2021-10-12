BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. 49,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

