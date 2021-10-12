BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:MVF opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

