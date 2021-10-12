BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

