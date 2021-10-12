BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
