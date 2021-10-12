BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by 60.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.