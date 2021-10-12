BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by 60.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BST stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

