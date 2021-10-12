BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 29th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of BUI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 87,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

