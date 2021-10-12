Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.19

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.19 and traded as high as $16.58. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 51,672 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter worth $72,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

