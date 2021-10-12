Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,992 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 190,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $71.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.