Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 94,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $102.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

