Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $268.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $200.15 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.91.

