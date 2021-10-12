Blair William & Co. IL Invests $148,000 in VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.22% of VanEck Africa Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Africa Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $631,000.

Get VanEck Africa Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AFK opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. VanEck Africa Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Africa Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Africa Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.