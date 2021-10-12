Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $210,000 Investment in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth $29,867,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth $27,945,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.18. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

