Blair William & Co. IL Sells 533 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after buying an additional 236,275 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after buying an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $101,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

SYBT stock opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.