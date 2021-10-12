Blank Wallet Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $10.38 million and $2.37 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000938 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00058541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00125525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,973.74 or 0.99877559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.36 or 0.06097724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

