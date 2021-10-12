Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.69) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.33). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings of $11.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.39) to ($5.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($4.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $98.74. 6,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,161. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $3,438,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $1,972,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.4% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

