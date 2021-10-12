Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,894 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Eventbrite worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

