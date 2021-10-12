Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,078 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

