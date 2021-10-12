Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 77.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of GATX by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after buying an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

