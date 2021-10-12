Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ST. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

