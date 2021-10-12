Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $957,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,760,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 35.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,750,000 after purchasing an additional 794,329 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $563,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

