Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $926,000 Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,501 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IDA opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $110.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

