Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 17,604 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,939,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $320.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.84.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,402 shares of company stock valued at $61,443,714 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

