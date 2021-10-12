BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE BMTX traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 65,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,150. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,278,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BM Technologies by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 109,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BM Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,032,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BM Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

