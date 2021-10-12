BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Kimball International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kimball International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Kimball International, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.21 million, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,873.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $27,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

