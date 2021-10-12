BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Makes New Investment in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

