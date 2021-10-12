BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 16,350 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Prothena were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,108 shares of company stock worth $1,884,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.