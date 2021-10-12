BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,408 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $440.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense bought 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.