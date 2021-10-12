BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,892 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

