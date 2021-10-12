BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,377 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.0% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $469.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

