BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -130.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.