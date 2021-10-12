BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -130.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
