boohoo group (LON:BOO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $177.81

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 185.95 ($2.43), with a volume of 12706298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.95 ($2.46).

Several brokerages have commented on BOO. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 435.56 ($5.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 298.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.42.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

