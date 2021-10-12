Boston Partners Purchases 42,751 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,751 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 278.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 34,411 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,894,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $6,383,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,069,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 245,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.