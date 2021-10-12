Boston Partners Takes Position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,725 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Boston Partners owned 0.10% of Mammoth Energy Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 959.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUSK stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $7.27.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

