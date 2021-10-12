bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPOSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered bpost SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.70 ($10.24) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.35.

bpost SA/NV stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 1.11. bpost SA/NV has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

