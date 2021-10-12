Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 181.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

Qorvo stock opened at $163.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.41 and its 200 day moving average is $184.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.56 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

